Amazon 4-Star store set to open at The Woodlands Mall

HOUSTON – The Woodlands Mall will soon have a place to test drive new Amazon devices and other products, the retail giant announced on its website.

An Amazon 4-Star store is set to open at The Woodlands Mall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, though an opening date has not been set.

Amazon 4-Star gives patrons as chance to try out Amazon devices and “discover books, electronics, toys, games, smart home products, and more,” according to Amazon’s announcement on its website.

Here are just some of the things customers will be able to do at the store:

Test drive devices: Devices in Amazon’s Echo, Kindle, Fire tablet and Fire TV families will be available to try and purchase in store at Amazon 4-star. Accessories will also be available to check out.

Discover games & toys: Find games, toys, and books for kids of all ages at Amazon 4-star.

Explore books: Amazon says it selects books based on Amazon.com customer ratings, pre-orders, sales, popularity on Goodreads, and curators’ assessments. Most books that will be on display have been rated 4 stars or above and many are award winners, the store says on its website.

Learn about smart home products: Try out Alexa for your home. Explore speakers, smart bulbs and plugs, thermostats, and more.

Amazon previously held a pop-up shop at The Woodlands Mall in 2016.