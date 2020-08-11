15 deaths at Katy nursing homes prompts COVID-19 outbreak investigation, health offiicals say

HOUSTON – A Katy nursing and rehabilitation facility is being investigated for a COVID-19 outbreak by the Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and the Texas Health and Human Services.

HCPH reported Monday that 15 deaths — six confirmed as coronavirus-related deaths and nine pending medical record reviews — at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation. The initial investigation started on July 3 after two people at the facility tested positive for the virus and were reported to county health officials.

According to records, 88 residents and staff members are actively being monitored by health officials for COVID-19.

Harris County Public Health released the following statement:

“The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19, including hospitalizations and death. To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities.”