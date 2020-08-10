Pasadena ISD kicks off third annual ‘Fill the Bus’ School Supply Drive

PASADENA, Texas – Pasadena ISD kicked off the third annual “Fill the Bus” School Supply Drive to help students prepare for the school year.

Donations will be accepted at the Pasadena Convention Center until 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

Pasadena ISD Associate Superintendent Troy McCarley said that they want to make sure that students feel prepared.

“It’s ensuring that every student on that first day of school has all of the supplies they need,” said McCarley.

Students head back for virtual instruction on Aug. 18 and will have the option for in-person learning in September.

The drive was coordinated by the school district, the city and the chamber of commerce. Organizers said that they are need of school supply items in addition to hand sanitizer and tissues. The items will then distributed by the teachers to students in need.

Karen Delatorre donated a box of supplies on Monday morning. She said that this year has already been hard in many ways and she wanted to help out families who may be strained.

“It is already tough on them so why not take something off their plate,” said Delatorre.

To donate items online to www.pasadenatx.gov/fillthebus.