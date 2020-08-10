84ºF

In honor of Bernie Mac, who died 12 years ago, stream these 7 movies and shows

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

1957: Actor and comedian Bernie Mac, known for roles in "Ocean's Eleven," "Mr. 3000" and "The Bernie Mac Show," is born under the birth name Bernard Jeffrey McCullough in Chicago, Illinois. He died from sarcoidosis complicated by pneumonia at the
Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, better known by his stage name Bernie Mac, was a beloved comedian and actor. He performed aside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley in “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Bernie Mac played unforgettable characters like Dollar Bill in “The Players Club,” Pastor Clever in “Friday” and Jangle Leg in “Life.” He also starred in various blockbuster hits such as Frank Catton in the remake “Ocean’s Elevenand the title character in Mr. 3000.

From 2001 through 2006, Bernic Mac was also the star of his eponymous show, which followed Bernie and his wife, Wanda, attempt to raise Bernie’s sister three children after she dropped them off en route to rehab.

Bernie Mac died at age 50 from complications of pneumonia on August 9, 2008.

In celebration of his life, here are 7 movies and shows featuring Bernic Mac that you can watch right now:

1. The Players Club

Synopsis: Single mother Diana struggles to provide for her child and pay for her college education. When she meets two dancers from a nearby gentlemen’s club, Diana’s convinced there’s fast money to be made stripping.

Available on: Netflix

2. Friday

Synopsis: “Friday” is a 1995 American stoner comedy film directed by F. Gary Gray (in his directorial debut) and written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. It follows Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), unemployed best friends who must pay a local drug dealer on the night of Friday.

Available on: Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Apple/iTunes, or RedBox.

3. Life

Synopsis: In 1932, two strangers are wrongfully convicted and develop a strong friendship in prison that lasts them through the 20th century.

Available on: Rent on Amazon

4. Ocean’s Eleven

Synopsis: Ocean’s Eleven is a 2001 American heist comedy film directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ted Griffin. The first installment of the Ocean’s franchise, it is a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name.

Available on: Netflix

5. Mr. 3000

Synopsis: Aging baseball star who goes by the nickname, Mr. 3000, finds out many years after retirement that he didn’t quite reach 3,000 hits. Now at age 47, he’s back to try and reach that goal.

Available on: Rent on Amazon, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Movies

6. The Bernie Mac Show

Synopsis: In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister’s three kids while she’s in rehab.

Available on: Hulu

7. The Original Kings of Comedy

Synopsis: The Original Kings of Comedy is a 2000 American stand-up comedy film directed by Spike Lee and featuring the comedy routines of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

Available on: Youtube

