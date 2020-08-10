In honor of Bernie Mac, who died 12 years ago, stream these 7 movies and shows

Bernard Jeffrey McCullough, better known by his stage name Bernie Mac, was a beloved comedian and actor. He performed aside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and DL Hughley in “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Bernie Mac played unforgettable characters like Dollar Bill in “The Players Club,” Pastor Clever in “Friday” and Jangle Leg in “Life.” He also starred in various blockbuster hits such as Frank Catton in the remake “Ocean’s Eleven” and the title character in Mr. 3000.

From 2001 through 2006, Bernic Mac was also the star of his eponymous show, which followed Bernie and his wife, Wanda, attempt to raise Bernie’s sister three children after she dropped them off en route to rehab.

Bernie Mac died at age 50 from complications of pneumonia on August 9, 2008.

In celebration of his life, here are 7 movies and shows featuring Bernic Mac that you can watch right now:

1. The Players Club

Synopsis: Single mother Diana struggles to provide for her child and pay for her college education. When she meets two dancers from a nearby gentlemen’s club, Diana’s convinced there’s fast money to be made stripping.

Available on: Netflix

Remembering Bernie Mac: When I wrote The Player’s Club, Dollar Bill was specifically written for Bernie Mac and he bodied the role like no else could. Miss his spirit and sayings like, “If you play wit a puppy...they’ll lick you in the mouth and bite you on the lip!” pic.twitter.com/C4o22v6ree — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 9, 2020

2. Friday

Synopsis: “Friday” is a 1995 American stoner comedy film directed by F. Gary Gray (in his directorial debut) and written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. It follows Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and Smokey (Chris Tucker), unemployed best friends who must pay a local drug dealer on the night of Friday.

Available on: Rent on Amazon, YouTube, Apple/iTunes, or RedBox.

Today in 1995 Friday opens in theaters



"Clawd have mercy. The Lord is my shepherd. He know what I want. Scuse me brother"



RIP Bernie Mac! pic.twitter.com/aR4fjDYgoL — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) April 26, 2017

3. Life

Synopsis: In 1932, two strangers are wrongfully convicted and develop a strong friendship in prison that lasts them through the 20th century.

Available on: Rent on Amazon

This is still one of my favorite scenes ever. This movie "Life" had nothing but legends and Bernie Mac still steals the scene. "A Lotta people say it tho" 🤣 RIP Bernie Mac pic.twitter.com/OWLTBBVocM — UnhealthyVegan (@UnhealthyVegan_) August 9, 2020

4. Ocean’s Eleven

Synopsis: Ocean’s Eleven is a 2001 American heist comedy film directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ted Griffin. The first installment of the Ocean’s franchise, it is a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack film of the same name.

Available on: Netflix

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh

Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Bernie Mac, Casey Affleck, Andy Garcia, Julia Roberts pic.twitter.com/PZd019Eibb — sophie | summertime sadness (@romanoffffs) May 16, 2020

5. Mr. 3000

Synopsis: Aging baseball star who goes by the nickname, Mr. 3000, finds out many years after retirement that he didn’t quite reach 3,000 hits. Now at age 47, he’s back to try and reach that goal.

Available on: Rent on Amazon, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Movies

6. The Bernie Mac Show

Synopsis: In an unsentimental sitcom based on his life, comedian Bernie Mac plays a stand-Up comic who, with his workaholic wife Wanda, takes in his sister’s three kids while she’s in rehab.

Available on: Hulu

As we celebrate the life and legacy of comedic genius Bernie Mac on the 11th anniversary of his death, let's do a quick blast to the past. Here are 8 hilarious moments from 'The Bernie Mac Show'. 😂 pic.twitter.com/rKvGPsqS2d — ESSENCE (@Essence) August 9, 2019

7. The Original Kings of Comedy

Synopsis: The Original Kings of Comedy is a 2000 American stand-up comedy film directed by Spike Lee and featuring the comedy routines of Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac.

Available on: Youtube