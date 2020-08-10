Applications now open: What you need to know about the Galveston rental assistance program

GALVESTON, Texas – Applications for Galveston’s rental assistance program are now available for those who have been seriously impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The federally funded program is designed to provide three months of “rental, security deposit and/or utility assistance to households that have experienced financial hardship because of reduction or loss of income due to COVID-19,” according to the website.

Under the Short-Term-Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program (ST-TBRA), Galveston can help people with up to 100% of the payments. However, it will not cover back rent or utilities that were originally due on or after June 1.

Eligible people must:

Be able to document financial impact due to the loss of income or job after March 13, 2020.

Be a legal resident/citizen of the United States.

Be a City of Galveston resident.

Have income at or below HUD-specified income limits

Applications are open until 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Anyone interested in applying can get the application online or call 409-797-3820 to complete the application over the phone.

Completed applications can be emailed to TBRAProgram@GalvestonTX.Gov.

“All applications will be placed in a lottery drawing and pulled on August 20, 2020,” the website said. “City staff will contact the applicants whose names are pulled to proceed in the process and submit a full application with the required documentation.”