Texas nursing facilities to receive $1.1 billion for quality improvements, Gov. Abbott says

HOUSTON – Texas is investing $1.1 billion in federal funding to nursing facilities across the state, Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced on Friday.

The Quality Incentive Payment Program has been approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to support facilities that provide care for individuals receiving Medicaid.

Qualified facilities can use funds for quality improvements in staffing, infection control and other key long-term care quality indicators.

“This funding will improve the quality of care and strengthen infection controls at Texas nursing facilities,” said Abbott in a news release. “I thank our partners at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid for providing these critical funds.”

This funding from the Center for Medicare and Medicare Services has increased from $600 million in 2020.

The program compensates facilities for meeting or exceeding certain goals, with sixteen percent of program funds dedicated to improving infection control and infection-related quality measures in publicly owned facilities, according to the HHSC.

For more information about QIPP, visit the HHSC website.