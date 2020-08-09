HPD: Person riding scooter killed in hit-and-run accident on Chimney Rock Road

HOUSTON, Texas – A person on a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run accident while riding through an intersection early Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a crash in the 2600 block of Chimney Rock Road, near the intersection with Westheimer Road. Upon arrival, they observed a young male deceased at the scene.

HPD Lt. Christopher Bruce said that upon an initial investigation, officers have determined that the young male was on a scooter advancing through the crosswalk at the intersection of Westheimer Road and Chimney Rock Road when a vehicle driving eastbound on Westheimer Road attempted to make a southbound turn onto Chimney Rock Road and struck the young male. Bruce said it was reported that there was a vehicle traveling behind the initial striking vehicle that also struck the young male. Both vehicles reportedly fled the scene after striking the victim.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.