HCSO: Driver killed in crash on Grand Parkway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver was killed Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway in Katy, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a crash that occurred on W. Grand Pkwy N., near Morton Road. Arriving units located a man, identified as the driver, dead at the scene.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been traveling northbound when at a high rate of speed the vehicle crossed over the guide wire in the center median and came to a rest against a wall on the southbound side of Grand Parkway.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was injured, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities at the scene said they believe speed was a factor in the incident.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.