Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett: More transparency is needed in pandemic response

Former Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says this pandemic is far worse than anything he had to handle while in the top job of county government. He is now a Fellow at Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University and a Senior Fellow at the Kinder Institute of Urban Research, also at Rice. He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says there are at least a couple of reasons why the response to this pandemic has not been as effective as it could or should be.

Lack of transparency in the decision making process Officials more accustomed to public safety issues rather than public health emergencies.

Emmett also talks about the state of the Harris County GOP and the potential weakening of both major parties because of catering to the fringe political elements. See full interview on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and on Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

A.D. Players Prepare for After Dinner Affair (KPRC)

The A.D. Players at the George Theater has been entertaining Houston audiences for more than 50 years! This year is no different as the organization prepares for its annual “After Dinner Affair” on August 15th. How can a fund raiser be free to join in what promises to be fantastic entertainment? Executive Director Jack Speck and Artistic Director Kevin Dean are guests on this week’s program to provide details.

Qatar and UH-Clear Lake team up to form the first of its kind Diplomacy Institute (KPRC)

The logos above represent the partnership formally agreed to this past week between the state of Qatar and the University of Houston-Clear Lake to establish a first of its kind Diplomacy Institute. UHCL President Ira Blake, Ph.D. and UHCL Asst. VP of Global Learning and Strategy Gigi Do, Ph.D. discuss the great potential ahead.

