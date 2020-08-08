President Trump promises executive action if no deal is reached in coronavirus relief package negotiations

Negotiations have stalled, and there’s no deal in sight for a coronavirus relief package to aid millions of Americans struggling with the pandemic.

“There’s a lot of mental and emotional dilemma going on there that the government doesn’t think about,” said Houstonian Dina Villa.

The breakdown falls on Democratic and Republican leaders, who can’t seem to come to an agreement.

“It aggravates me that these Democrats and Republicans can’t get along and try to settle something for the good of the country,” said Jim Applet, who was upset about the negotiations.

Democrats are arguing that the bill should address a wide range of health and economic issues while Republicans want a bill that targets specific items.

“It’s not a question of they had a good bill. We have a good bill. No, they don’t have a good bill. They have a piecemeal bill,” said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

The stalemate causing President Donald Trump to threaten to get involved.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage, I will act under my authority as President to get Americans the relief they need,” said Trump.

Trump said he would extend unemployment benefits and defer payroll taxes until the end of the year. He also added he would extend the moratorium on evictions and defer student loan payments and interest indefinitely.

It’s unclear when the President might enforce the executive action but reports suggest it could be in the next day or two.