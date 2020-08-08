85ºF

How social media reacted to President Trump’s Executive Order against TikTok’s parent company

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump issued executive orders against TikTok and WeChat Thursday night, prompting reactions from social media users on Twitter.

The Executive Order came after the U.S. accused Chinese tech firms ByteWave and Tencent of “automatically capturing vast swaths of information from its users,” such as location data and browsing information. The executive order is set to go in effect for 45 days.

Reactions came from all over the U.S., which included NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski. Others brought up Instagram for their release of their own ‘TikTok’-style feature ‘Reels'.

Here’s what they said:

