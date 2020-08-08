How social media reacted to President Trump’s Executive Order against TikTok’s parent company

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump issued executive orders against TikTok and WeChat Thursday night, prompting reactions from social media users on Twitter.

The Executive Order came after the U.S. accused Chinese tech firms ByteWave and Tencent of “automatically capturing vast swaths of information from its users,” such as location data and browsing information. The executive order is set to go in effect for 45 days.

Reactions came from all over the U.S., which included NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski. Others brought up Instagram for their release of their own ‘TikTok’-style feature ‘Reels'.

Here’s what they said:

Gen z on their way to the White House when they find out trump is banning #TikTok #tiktokban pic.twitter.com/F7zPAaBSiq — 🌹 gibell hadid 🌹 (@byebyeloverr) August 1, 2020

Woke up to the news about #tiktokban



Not surprised it somehow turned political immediately... welcome to 2020 where EVERYTHING is political. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) August 1, 2020

thinking about how I have 45 days to share the best tik toks before the Trump ban kicks in #tiktokban #EndTheNightmare we need tik tok gen z and millennial cuspers to invade the west wing or just show up at the polls — Conrad Fredrick (@ConradFredrick1) August 7, 2020

Since trump hates tiktok so much then it must be pretty great and we should all be on it.



Also, I'm suspicious that he and his party are pushing so hard for a ban because, as they've consistently shown, the right thing is usually the opposite of they're doing. — Stephanie Jill Roberts (@Stepherpsu) August 7, 2020

Hopefully this supposed Tiktok ban wakes people up to how their data is mined and packaged for sale. Also how much China owns most of that data and tech companies. — Adolwulf MUFC🔰 (@Adolwulf) August 7, 2020

Ban Facebook instead of Tiktok — cheese connoisseur (@Isabellecreager) August 7, 2020

instagram: *sees tiktok is getting ban*

instagram: “this is our chance”

instagram: “NOW INTRODUCING REELS” — dacia (@Dacia_k_) August 7, 2020

alright trump can you NOT ban tiktok please. i know i didn’t care a few day’s ago but like i’m making content i enjoy and uh yea thanks — 𝐴𝐿𝑂𝑅𝐴្ (@stitchesluvbot) August 7, 2020

instead of banning tiktok we need to ban the REAL common enemy, all forms of email — RJC (@uhzeeza) August 7, 2020

Ppl really be thinking trump wants to ban TikTok because it made his rally look bad...........NO......it’s because TikTok is mining the crap out of all our data......btw did everyone see my latest TikTok — Isabelle (@isabellehaake) August 7, 2020

Instagram hopped on the TikTok ban real quick — RitzBitss (@Ritz_bitss) August 7, 2020