HFD: Several units damaged in overnight fire at Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas – Flames ripped through multiple units at an apartment complex in Houston early Saturday morning.

The fire was first reported around 12:10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10100 block of Westpark Drive, near Briarpark Drive. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from an apartment building at the complex.

Crews attacked the blaze and knocked down the fire in around eight minutes. Firefighters were forced to use water from two tank engines after the first two hydrants they attempted to tap were empty, Houston Fire Department District Chief Steve Dunbar said.

Four apartment units sustained some combination of fire, smoke and water damage, Dunbar said.

One firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion was transported to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Red Cross was at the scene and is assisting the tenants displaced by the fire.

Investigators are working to confirm the cause and origin of the fire.