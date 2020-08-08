92ºF

Head of meth trafficking ring in Houston sentenced to 30 years, faces deportation

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – A Mexican citizen is facing 30 years in federal prison for running a meth trafficking ring in Houston, according to the Department of Justice.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced Custodio Carrasco-Garcia, also known as Ariel, on Wednesday for his involvement in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a large amount of meth. He pleaded guilty on Feb. 21.

Since he was illegally residing in Houston, Carrasco-Garcia is expected to face removal proceedings following the sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick of the Southern District of Texas.

Investigators revealed at the hearing that Carrasco-Garcia was the head of a drug trafficking organization with providers in Mexico and participated in operating a stash house. He possessed 30,000 kilograms of narcotics, including meth and cocaine.

In March 2018, authorities conducted an undercover sting to purchase meth from a suspected narcotics distributor, later identified as Carrasco-Garcia.

A month later, officials said he conducted another drug transaction, involving a kilogram of crystal meth. He made $53,000 in the exchange.

Officials noted that they observed Carrasco-Garcia make at least one other drug exchange, before conducting another undercover operation in May 2019. In this transaction, Carrasco-Garcia sold 155.9 kilograms of crystal meth.

Shortly after the operation, he was arrested, at which time he again was in possession of illegal substances, investigators said. Officials said Carrasco-Garcia had two previous drug convictions and was on parole when he committed this offense.

Carrasco-Garcia has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, according to the DOJ. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Houston Police Department and Harris County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

