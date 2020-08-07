Mayor Turner’s Back 2 School Fest helps thousands for the 2020 school year

HOUSTON – Lines of cars showed up for the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest.

The distribution is drive-thru style and volunteers started to fill up the trunks of cars with back to school supplies, food and masks at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

The event, which is being presented by Shell and is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, is designed to help economically disadvantaged elementary school students and their families prepare for the school year.

Nate Coffman was one of the first people in line and arrived at 5 a.m. He said as a father of three, the free supplies will be a relief for his family during trying times.

“I have my kids and they really need it, right now we are struggling a little bit as far as going back to school,” said Coffman.

“I think its great, matter of fact it is very organized I didn’t think it would be this organized,” said Leon Deal.

This year, the fest will take place on Aug. 7 and 8 at the NRG Yellow Parking Lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days, or until supplies last.

In addition to distributing masks and backpacks stuffed with school supplies, the Houston Food Bank will also be providing families with necessary food items..

Click here to pre-register for the event.