Texans’ owner among local partners who have stepped up to contribute $5 million for Houston rental relief

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - In this May 20, 2020 file photo, signs that read "No Job No Rent" hang from the windows of an apartment building in Northwest Washington. Renters are nearing the end of their financial rope as the assistance and protections given to them during the pandemic run their course. About 30% of renters polled by the U.S. Census say they have no confidence or slight confidence in their ability to pay rent next month. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
HOUSTON – Four local partners came together to help struggling Houstonians pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.

Houston Endowment, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, the Kinder Foundation, and the Houston Texans’ owner and co-founder Janice McNair contributed $5 million for the city of Houston’s second rental relief package.

The federal government, through the CARES Act, contributed 75% of the $20 million rental program, announced Wednesday by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

”So many are struggling to provide for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McNair in a press release. “It was extremely important to me and my family to step up and make sure the most vulnerable in our community don’t lose their homes at this critical time. It’s one thing we can do to keep families together and provide some hope to people who need it. I’m thankful to Mayor Turner for providing programs focused on assisting our neighbors.”

Here’s a breakdown of the money contributed by the partners:

  • $2 million from the Houston Endowment
  • $1 million from the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund
  • $1 million from the Kinder Foundation
  • $1 million from Texans owner and co-founder Janice McNair

