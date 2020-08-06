Texans’ owner among local partners who have stepped up to contribute $5 million for Houston rental relief

HOUSTON – Four local partners came together to help struggling Houstonians pay their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic slowdown.

Houston Endowment, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund, the Kinder Foundation, and the Houston Texans’ owner and co-founder Janice McNair contributed $5 million for the city of Houston’s second rental relief package.

The federal government, through the CARES Act, contributed 75% of the $20 million rental program, announced Wednesday by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

”So many are struggling to provide for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McNair in a press release. “It was extremely important to me and my family to step up and make sure the most vulnerable in our community don’t lose their homes at this critical time. It’s one thing we can do to keep families together and provide some hope to people who need it. I’m thankful to Mayor Turner for providing programs focused on assisting our neighbors.”

Here’s a breakdown of the money contributed by the partners: