Houston-area families can get free food at these distribution events every Saturday through mid-Sept.

LA PORTE, Texas – Wells Fargo is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to distribute meals to those who need them. The distribution will start Saturday at the Wells Fargo La Porte Branch on 1001 Highway 146 South.

People can drive up to the branch between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to get food. The distribution will be held every Saturday through Sept. 16.

The specific dates are as follows:

Aug. 8 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Aug. 15 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Aug. 22 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Aug. 29 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sept. 5 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sept. 12 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Sept. 19 from 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.

“No one should have to choose between feeding their family or other basic necessities,” said Region Bank President Darryl Montgomery. “Wells Fargo has a long-standing commitment to help our local communities—especially during challenging times. We are glad to bring nourishment for many families and hope this modest gesture lifts spirits and reminds people that they are not alone.”