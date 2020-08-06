Closer look into criminal history of Houston man accused of $1.6 million fraud meant for COVID-19 relief

HOUSTON – A Houston man is accused of bilking the federal government of $1.6 million allocated for coronavirus relief. A peek into his rap sheet uncovered more than a decade’s long criminal history.

Lee Price III, 29, has been in trouble with the law dating back to 2007.

At 17, he was charged and convicted, as an adult, for forgery of a government instrument.

In 2009, he spent 20 days in a Harris County jail for failing to stop and give information to an official. He was also convicted of theft.

Other past convictions included robbery with a threat in 2011, driving while intoxicated in 2013, and served five years probation and a $500 fine for fraud in 2015.

More recently, Price was charged for wire fraud and bank fraud while being out on bond for felon in possession of a weapon and tampering with a government record charge.

Investigators said he created fake businesses and lied on federal loans to receive more than $1 million in COVID-19 relief money. He reportedly spent the funds on expensive cars and at strip clubs and night clubs.

Price is due back in federal court Monday at 10 a.m.

Neighbor Carl Lindo lives next door to Price. He told KPRC 2 he is shocked to hear about Price’s past. He said Price seemed like a normal guy.

“Am I surprised? If you asked me? Very surprised. (He is) someone that you would bring to your family. He met my son (and) my wife. Like I said, (he) was just more of a normal neighbor, I would say,” said Lindo.