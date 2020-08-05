‘Shame on all of you’: Texas widow blames Pres. Trump, Gov. Abbott in obit after husband dies of COVID-19

HOUSTON – A Texas widow, whose husband died from coronavirus last month, penned a scathing obituary in which she blamed President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. She also blamed people who refused to wear masks.

Stacey Nagy of Jefferson, Texas posted the obituary for her husband 79-year-old husband David on Facebook after she had it printed in their hometown newspaper. In it, she said her husband had died “a horrible death from COVID-19″ on July 22.

“He suffered greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and the separation from his much loved family who were not allowed at his bedside,” Stacey Nagy wrote.

The father of five and grandfather died alone in the ICU at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Stacey Nagy wrote.

But she did not mince words in the obituary, that has since gone viral online.

“David’s death was needless. The blame for his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, falls on Trump, Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives,” she wrote. “Also to blame are the many ignorant, self centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people. Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not. Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

In an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Stacey Nagy said she wrote the obituary because she was shocked and angry at the way the pandemic was handled by the people in power.

“It’s frustrating that somebody died that didn’t need to die,” she said in the interview. “They didn’t need to die in the way that they did and at the time that they did.”

She said when her husband died, she just felt a need to express herself and “put blame where blame belonged.”