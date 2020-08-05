Houston Methodist reports rapid recovery of COVID-19 patients with new drug

HOUSTON – Houston Methodist Hospital is making national headlines after doctors use a new drug to help treat COVID-19 patients.

Methodist was the first to report the rapid recovery of patients on ventilators and those with severe medical conditions after three days of treatment. The drug is called RLF-100, which has been approved by the FDA Emergency Use IND to use at multiple clinical sites.

According to a press release, independent researchers have reported that aviptadil blocked replication of the SARS coronavirus in human lung cells and monocytes.

According to a report, a 54-year-old man who contracted COVID-19 while being treated for rejection of a double lung transplant and who came off a ventilator within four days. According to the report, other similar results were seen in more than 15 patients.

The drug appeared to have rapidly cleared pneumonitis, improved blood oxygen and a 50% or greater average decrease in laboratory markers associated with COVID-19 inflammation, according to the press release.

"No other antiviral agent has demonstrated rapid recovery from viral infection and demonstrated laboratory inhibition of viral replication," said Prof. Jonathan Javitt, CEO and Chairman of NeuroRx. "We are conducting placebo-controlled trials to see whether the observations made in the case-control and open-label studies will be confirmed for less ill patients with COVID-19-related respiratory failure. Our independent Data Monitoring Committee will be conducting an interim analysis of these data later this month."

To learn more about the RLF-100, click here.