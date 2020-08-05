Fort Bend County residents still waiting for COVID-19 relief funds

HOUSTON – Some Fort Bend County residents say they are still awaiting the money they were promised as part of the county's COVID-19 assistance program.

The plan, which rolled out applications for its first phase on June 1, has only paid out $2.2 million of the $6.1 million allocated to assist residents with rent, mortgage payments and utility bills, according to Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

As of July 20, the county said 2,269 individual payments were made and there were 6,253 eligible applicants.

“We understand that we are behind a little bit,” George told KPRC 2.

Phase 1 was supposed to help approved applicants cover expenses for June and July.

But now four days into August, Chanell Brown says her landlord still hasn't received a dime of the $1500 Fort Bend County said she was approved for to help with rent.

"I'm still sitting here today with nothing. Where is it? Who's paying it? Why is it taking so long?" Brown asked.

Judge George said the delay was a staffing issue and Tuesday, the Fort Bend County Commission approved $2.3 million to hire more caseworkers.

"The money is here and so you will get your money, your mortgage or your rent will be paid so please give us a little more time," George said.

He added that the county is reaching out to landlords and mortgage companies to let them know about the delayed payments in the hopes that they will not remove people from their homes.

You can still apply for Phase 2 of the program. Visit fortbendcountytx.gov or calling 281-238-CARE.