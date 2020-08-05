Aldine ISD kicks off school year with Back to School Expo

HOUSTON – Thousands of families attended the Aldine ISD Back-to-School Expo.

Cars started waiting outside M.O. Campbell Educational Center before 6 a.m. on Wednesday for the drive-thru distribution event.

Aldine ISD families were able to pick up free backpacks and school supplies and food donations were provided by BakerRipley.

Jennifer Calixto said that she and her family waited in the parking lot since 6:30 a.m.

“It’s been very organized, it’s good,” said Calixto. She added, “It is very helpful to the community right now.”

Sarah Lowery with the Family and Community and Engagement Department at Aldine ISD said they expect more than 3500 families to attend.

“Especially with COVID happening, there are families who may be struggling financially and just need that extra start just to get them going with school supplies. Something to get you started and a little something helps,” said Lowery.