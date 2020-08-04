Man accused of sexually assaulting teen he met through social media app, officials say

HOUSTON – A man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen that he met through a social media app on June 2, according to investigators with the Human Trafficking Division of the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office.

Juan Miguel Moncada, 25 was arrested and charged with two felony offenses: Sexual assault of a child and tampering with evidence on July 30.

“Women and girls are too often treated as criminals in cases like this,” said Constable Alan Rosen. “We must begin treating them as victims and get them the help they need.”

The victim involved in the incident was offered a variety of resources to aid her recovery from this ordeal, investigators said.

Precinct One has established a hotline where you can always report human trafficking.

Anyone with information about human trafficking victims is asked to call 832-927-1650.