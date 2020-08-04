LIVE: Hidalgo discusses plan aimed at speeding up results from coronavirus tests

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo will discuss a plan aimed at dealing with a surge in coronavirus testing and speed up results from those tests.

Hidalgo said the county is partnering with the federal and state departments of Health and Human Services to transition the testing sites at both Ken Bridgeon Stadium and San Jacinto College Central Campus to surge testing sites beginning Thursday.

The judge has scheduled a news conference at 2:45 p.m. to discuss the change. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream.

