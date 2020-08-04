Disturbing leaked bodycam footage shows first moments of George Floyd’s arrest

HOUSTON – Newly leaked bodycam footage shows the moments Houston-raised George Floyd, 46, was arrested. In the disturbing video, Floyd is heard begging for the officers to not lock him in a squad car, shortly before he lost consciousness.

The video, published by UK-based The Daily Mail, is part of the evidence against former Minneapolis officers, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

A Hennepin County judge last month allowed journalists and members of the public to view the footage by appointment but has not yet ruled on a motion by a coalition of news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking public access to the videos.

While the source of the video was not immediately clear, NBC News reports that the video matches some of what was shown to the outlet at the courthouse during pre-trial hearings for the officers.

Hennepin County District Court spokesman Spenser Bickett told the Star Tribune an investigation is underway into the leak, but declined further comment.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office is leading the prosecution of the four fired Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd's death, said he was not the source of the leak.

“We will continue to take the strictest precautions to ensure a fair trial,” Ellison said in a statement.

Representatives of the Daily Mail did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment Monday.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. Lane, Kueng and Thao are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four officers were fired.