BAYTOWN, Texas – Police in Baytown said they are searching for suspects who shot and killed a mother during a home invasion.

Police said the incident happened in the 1600 block of Alabama at around 1:45 a.m.

According to officers, three to four suspects broke into the home and confronted three teenaged siblings. Police said when the mother and father came out of their room, the woman was fatally shot.

This is a developing story.