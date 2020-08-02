HCSO: Man in custody after girlfriend shot, killed

HOUSTON, Texas – A man is in custody after his girlfriend was shot and killed inside his apartment Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, Tanya Melton, 47, was shot and killed around 3:25 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Ct.

Investigators said they believe Melton was killed by her boyfriend Roger Douglas, 49.

On Saturday, Douglas was transported to the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit, where he provided investigators with a statement.

Shortly after, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted murder charges on Douglas and charges are pending. Douglas is being held in the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.