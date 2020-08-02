2 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at child’s birthday party in San Jacinto County, authorities say

POINT BLANK, Texas – Two people were killed and three others were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a child’s birthday party, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday around 9:30 p.m., San Jacinto deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 4400 block of Counts Road in Point Blank, Texas.

Upon arrival, units located a man with gunshot wounds dead inside the home. Outside, deputies found four more people suffering from gunshot wounds, including an infant with a graze wound along the ribs. Paramedics airlifted one man to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The infant is currently in good condition. The other victims’ conditions are unknown, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect had fled the scene before authorities had arrived.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, a birthday party was being held for a 4-year-old child at the residence when the suspect arrived and began shooting inside the home. Two guests at the party shot at the suspect who returned fire, striking both of them.

During the initial investigation, deputies noted that the home was dirty but found one shelf drawer completely emptied, according to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said they believe the suspect stole the contents of the drawer, which they suspect may have been drugs.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and a search is underway for the suspect. A suspect description was not provided.