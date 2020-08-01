84ºF

Waller County Sheriff dies after apparent heart attack

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith has died from an apparent heart attack, sources in Waller County confirmed Saturday.

Smith started his career as a correctional officer at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 1978, according to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office website. A year later, he became a deputy sheriff in Grimes County. During this period, he also received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.

In 1995, he served as a police chief in Kountze. Since then, he has worked as commander of a narcotics task force, chief deputy of Sabine County, where he grew up, and chief of police in Hempstead before being elected as sheriff in Waller County and taking office on Jan. 1, 2009, according to Waller County.

Smith served the Waller County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 12 years, including three terms as a sheriff.

He also held a master peace officer license and earned a graduate degree from Prairie View A&M University in Juvenile Justice.

Smith lived in the Hempstead area with his wife.

Law enforcement across the Houston area send their condolences:

