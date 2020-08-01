New food delivery app specializing in Asian cuisine available throughout Houston area

HOUSTON – Chowbus, a food delivery platform, is connecting people to local hidden gem restaurants not easily found on other delivery apps. The platform specializes in authentic Asian food while empowering local restaurants and stores to grow their business.

Customers can select between more than 80 handpicked Asian restaurants in the Houston area, including Mala Sichuan Bistro, Xun Yu Si Kao seafood, Chongqing Chicken Pot, Chengdu Taste and Meet Fresh.

“We are excited to roll out our service to the Houston community,” said co-founder and CEO Linxin Wen. “The city is known for its vibrant culinary scene, which includes tons of great authentic Asian restaurants. We’re proud to help Space City discover them.”

Delivery is available from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. within city limits, and to suburbs including Katy, Sugar Land, Pearland and Cypress. Cut-off times for placing an order may apply to some areas.

Chowbus offers a unique bundling option, which allows customers to order from multiple restaurants in a single delivery with no added fees. This move allows customers to enjoy a wider variety of dishes.

Since 2019, Chowbus has expanded to over 20 cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Boston. In total, the platform partners with more than 3,000 restaurants. The brand was founded in 2016 by Wen and chief technology officer Suyu Zhang.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to partner with Chowbus,” said Shanjian Li, the owner of Chongqing Chicken Pot, a Szechuan restaurant in Chinatown. “We hope this will help more Houstonians discover the flavorful dishes that we work so hard to create every day.”