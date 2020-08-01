75ºF

Local News

Native American remains believed to be found at site in Fort Bend County, authorities say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: Fort Bend County, local news

Native American remains were believed to be discovered at a dig site in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. 

A crew digging a test site for a retention pond discovered the remains at an undisclosed location in the Sienna area, Fort Bend deputies said.

The remains were not removed from the site and were covered, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. 

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office contacted representatives of the Karankawa Kadla, who are expected to come to the site to conduct a burial ritual. 

This is a developing story. 

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: