Man accused of threatening taco truck employee with saw, constables say

HOUSTON – A man accused of threatening a taco truck employee with a saw was arrested and charged, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Eric Anthony Diaz, 41, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4900 block of West FM 1960 about a man threatening an employee with a saw.

Deputies said Diaz approached the taco truck while screaming obscenities and threatening the employee. Diaz is accused of waving a saw around in cutting motions, deputies said. The employee locked himself inside the taco truck and called 911 for help, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies said Diaz was spotted with a saw in his hands. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, deputies said.

No bond has been set.