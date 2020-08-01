Harris County Public Health shutters COVID-19 testing sites due to inclement weather

Harris County Public Health announced it has shuttered all its COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to inclement weather.
Throughout the morning, several pockets of heavy rain moved through the area, prompting several flood advisories and flash flood warnings.
