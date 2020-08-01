Harris County Public Health shutters COVID-19 testing sites due to inclement weather

Harris County Public Health announced it has shuttered all its COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to inclement weather.

Throughout the morning, several pockets of heavy rain moved through the area, prompting several flood advisories and flash flood warnings.

Click here for more information on the county’s COVID-19 testing sites.

Here are some easy ways to keep track of rainy weather as it moves through the Houston area.

Check interactive radar

Check the forecast

Download our free Frank’s Forecast app