LIVE: Sky 2 over large fire in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Firefighters are working to put out a large blaze in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, the fire is at the Salon and Spa Wholesaler on Westpark Drive at Fairhill Drive, and the fire is coming out of the roof.

The Houston Fire Department shared a tweet that said some parts of the warehouse may have collapsed. The fire department is asking people in the area to shelter-in-place or to avoid the area altogether.

Large flames and clouds of black smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

This is a developing story.