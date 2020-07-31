2 teens injured during shooting outside of packed Airbnb party: Police

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a shooting at an Airbnb party that left two teens injured in southeast Houston Thursday night.

Officers said the incident happened at around 10:54 p.m. at 5042 Jefferson St.

According to HPD, a 16-year-old male was shot in the back and a 19-year-old male was shot in the leg. Both victims were transported to the hospital by an ambulance and are both expected to survive.

Police said at least 50 plus people, including juveniles, were at the party and several people dispersed when the shooting occurred. So far, six juveniles have been detained, police said.

Police said a pistol and drugs were recovered at the scene. As of now, officers said they have no suspect information.