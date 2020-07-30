Imagen Venues joins USDA’s Farmers-to-Families program to serve nearly 3,000 families every week

HOUSTON – A local Houston event center has served thousands of families during weekly food drives for the community.

Imagen Venues joined the USDA’s Farmers-to-Families Food Box program to distribute milk and produce to families every Thursday during the summer.

Kelly Weed is one of the managers on-site, she said that the need in Houston is great and that vehicles start waiting in line hours before the distribution begins.

“We are serving about 3,000 families every Thursday which turns into we’ve served about 17,000-21,000 families since we started this project in June,” said Weed.

The food distribution site will give three gallons of milk and two crates of fruits and vegetables to each car.

Amanda Ruiz told KPRC 2 that she has visited the food distribution every Thursday and is grateful for the community support.

“It’s a blessing to all of us most of us,” said Ruiz, “Some of us are working some of us are not.”

Food distribution is every Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and goes until they run out of supplies.