Have you seen them? Armed suspects wanted for robbing multiple victims in the Kenswick area: Pct. 4

HUMBLE, Texas – Precinct 4 deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for robbing multiple victims in the Kenswick area.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office said they responded to the 20000 block of Moon Walk Drive on Thursday in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, a victim said that two unknown men attempted to rob him at gunpoint and fled the scene in an older model Chevrolet Silverado.

The victim said he got into his vehicle and followed the suspects but lost them after they fired a shotgun at him multiple times.

Deputies said the suspects then switched vehicles and got into an older black model four-door sedan, robbed a family in the 20500 block of Faith Millstream Drive and fired a shotgun in the air in the commission of the robbery to make the victims comply with their demands.

Video surveillance throughout the neighborhood captured the unknown suspects armed with a shotgun. Investigators said the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. The first suspect is described as a white male in his late teens to mid-twenties.

Precinct 4 deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for robbing multiple victims in the Kenswick area. (Pct. 4)

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male also in his late teens to mid-twenties. It is believed that at least one of the men lives in the area. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model Chevrolet Silverado with front-end damage. The hood and left side fender are white.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact dispatch at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.