Ask 2: Are businesses in city of Houston required to wear masks?

The question: Are businesses in the City of Houston required to wear masks?

The answer: Yes.

As Texas is under a statewide mask order, this includes Harris County and the city of Houston.

Businesses who offer goods and services must wear face masks, including in public areas where social distancing is not possible. Employees must also ensure that all customers wear face masks while inside the establishment.

Exceptions include those individuals who are eating and/or drinking.

To report a business not following the mask order, you can call (832) 839-6941 or you can click here. Violators will be subject to a warning, then a $250 fine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

