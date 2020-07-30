95ºF

Ask 2: Are businesses in city of Houston required to wear masks?

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Customers with masks line up at a Brickley's Ice Cream shop, one of two stores, in Narragansett, R.I., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The other nearby location closed when teenage workers were harassed by customers who refused to wear a mask or socially distance. Disputes over masks and mask mandates are playing out at businesses, on public transportation and in public places across America and other nations. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Copyright 2020 Associated Press)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Are businesses in the City of Houston required to wear masks?

The answer: Yes.

As Texas is under a statewide mask order, this includes Harris County and the city of Houston.

Businesses who offer goods and services must wear face masks, including in public areas where social distancing is not possible. Employees must also ensure that all customers wear face masks while inside the establishment.

Exceptions include those individuals who are eating and/or drinking.

To report a business not following the mask order, you can call (832) 839-6941 or you can click here. Violators will be subject to a warning, then a $250 fine, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

