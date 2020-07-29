81ºF

WATCH: Earl, the 9-foot gator wrangled by authorities in Summerwood area

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Authorities wrangled a 9-foot gator in the Summerwood area.
HOUSTON – A few Harris County Precinct 3 deputies and some local authorities in northeast Harris County had an exciting Tuesday.

According to a YouTube video shared by Landon McDonald, with Precinct 3, Earl the 9-foot gator was found in the Summerwood neighborhood.

Earl put up a good fight and it took the “gator patrol” a while to get him out of the water. In the end, the video shows they were able to secure Earl and put him safely into a truck.

Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton said Earl was released to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for rehoming.

