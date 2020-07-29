One Good Thing: Teen’s train ride a wish come true in South Dakota

HILL CITY, South Dakota – A 16-year-old Wisconsin teen had his dream come true-- and it’s all thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Andrew Struensee was diagnosed with a cardiac condition and has been in and out of hospitals throughout his childhood. That’s when he was introduced to Thomas the Tank Engine.

Since then, his love of trains has chugged along.

With help from Make-a-Wish, South Dakota, Andrew got to ride on the famous 1880 train from Keystone to Hill City.

Andrew and his family took a tour of the engines, met with the conductor and rode in the front car.

In the coming days, the family will explore Bear Country, Reptile Gardens, and Mount Rushmore.

