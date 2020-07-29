Got some free time? Get paid to serve on the Appraisal Review Board

HOUSTON – The Harris County Appraisal Review Board (ARB) needs new members to preside over property tax protest hearings. Three board members serve at each hearing but there are 190 board members in any given year. Currently, they need 40 new board members.

Here is what you need to know about the job:

If selected, you can’t serve until your virtual training is complete.

Board members are paid per diem. $167 for a full day; $84 for a half-day.

You can choose whether to attend and serve at hearings virtually or in person at the Harris County Appraisal District on the Northwest Freeway near Bingle.

Members serve one or two years, as appointed by the state administrative judge.

Qualifications:

You must have lived in Harris County for two years.

Must be up to date on property tax payments for property in Texas.

Applicants under indictment or previously convicted of a felony or a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude are not eligible.

To apply:

Fill out the application at this link.

Submit the application electronically to: ARB_Recruitment@hcad.org

Type "To Judge Robert K. Schaffer" in the subject line.

Or you can mail the application to:

Judge Robert K. Schaffer

c/o HCAD Human Resources Division

P.O. Box 920975

Houston, TX 77292-0975

Applicants selected as finalists will be scheduled for interviews.