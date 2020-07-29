Crews battle massive flames after explosion reported at Lone Star NGL facility in Mont Belvieu, police say

HOUSTON – An explosion has been reported at the Lone Star NGL facility in Mont Belvieu, according to the City of Mont Belvieu Police Department.

The facility is located on West Winfree.

Officials said Highway 146 is currently closed from FM 1942 to FM 565.

***INDUSTRIAL INCIDENT*** There has been an explosion at the Lone Star NGL ( Energy Transfer) facility located on West... Posted by City of Mont Belvieu Police Department on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Watch video of crews battling the blaze below:

WATCH LIVE: Sky 2 is over a fire in Mont Belvieu where there has been an explosion at the Lone Star NGL (Energy Transfer) facility, officials say. Details to come. Posted by KPRC2 / Click2Houston on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back up for updates.