One Good Thing: Divers recover woman’s prosthetic leg from Indianapolis reservoir

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman is able to walk again after divers recovered her prosthetic leg from a reservoir.

Amy Gillum said it went overboard when she was boating over the weekend.

A fire department tactical team happened to be doing underwater exercises in the area and offered to help find it.

After almost an hour of searching, a diver was doing a final pass when he found the prosthetic leg 20 feet down and 100 yards from shore. 

The leg is made of titanium and carbon fiber and is worth about $20,000.

Gillum says she’s very grateful the divers came to her rescue.

