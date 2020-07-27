Drone falls on police car at scene of fatal crash in SE Houston, officers say

HOUSTON – A drone fell on a police car as officers were investigating a fatal crash in southeast Houston.

Officers said they were on the scene of a crash on Sunday at around 7:46 p.m. when the incident happened.

In the first wreck, police said a motorcyclist was killed after he and a driver crashed into each other on MLK Boulevard and Rapido Road. The driver was released from the scene.

Detectives were working to determine who was at fault when police said a drone then fell out of the sky and damaged a patrol car.

Officers said no one else was hurt and the drone was not involved in the first crash.