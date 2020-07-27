Active scene in Country Lake Estates after 1 person was shot multiple times

Constables are working on an active shooting scene on the 4100 block of Country Park in the Country Lake Estates subdivision.
One male victim has been shot multiple times, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4. He was flown by life-flight to Hermann hospital downtown.
Residents are asked to avoid this area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
HAPPENING NOW! ACTIVE SHOOTING SCENE !— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 27, 2020
Constable investigators are in the 4100 blk of Country Park, in the Country Lake Estates subdivision in reference to a shooting. 1 male victim has been shot multiple times and has been life flighted to Hermann downtown.
Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/GaPrP3kxFA