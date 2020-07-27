6 Houston-area bars face license suspension by TABC for violating Gov. Abbott’s order over the weekend

HOUSTON – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) suspended the licenses of six Houston-area bars for being found in violation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order this weekend.

Last month, Abbott announced that due to the surging coronavirus cases, all Texas bars must shut down to help slow the spread of the virus.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Abbott said in a news release at the time. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health.”

The TABC said Monday that there were multiple bars found in violation of Abbott’s order over the weekend. Those bars were cited and served a 30-day suspension of their liquor license.

Each business will have the opportunity to contest the suspension at a hearing before a state administrative judge, according to the TABC.