Several Greater Houston-area counties among most charitable places in Texas

Several counties in Greater Houston recently landed on a ranking of the Lone Star State’s top 10 most generous counties for the year of 2019.

Fort Bend County came in at second on the list while Montgomery landed at seventh place and Brazoria clocked in at eighth place.

The ranking, released by SmartAsset, was determined by weighing several factors including how much people donated as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who made charitable donations.

Here are the top 10 most charitable counties in the state, according to SmartAsset.

Kendall Fort Bend Collin Tarrant Denton Gillespie Montgomery Brazoria Smith Parker

Click here for more information on the ranking.