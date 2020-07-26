Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Longview

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Neveah Chaseberry, a three-year-old girl last seen in Longview.

Officials believe Chaseberry may be in grave or immediate danger. She was last seen around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15 at a residence in the 200 block of West Melton Street in Longview.

Chaseberry is described as a Black female weighing 30 to 40 pounds and standing 2′6′' tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials are also searching for Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with the three-year-old’s abduction, according to the Amber Alert.

Ray Chaseberry is described as a Black male weighing 260 pounds and standing 5′11′' tall with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both his arms, his abdomen, chest and back. He also has a scar on his left elbow and discoloration on his abdomen and both legs.

Officials say he is driving a gold Lexus GS300 with the license plate number JFT9567. The vehicle has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information can call the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1199.