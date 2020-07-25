PHOTOS: This is what Houston-area residents are seeing and sharing as Hurricane Hanna approaches the coast

Residents took to social media on Saturday to show what Hurricane Hanna was doing in the Houston-area so far.

Outer rain bands are expected to move through Southeast Texas throughout the day and there could be heavy downpours and brief gusty winds.

Those on social media posted photos of what the water in Galveston looked like and in Matagorda County the constable’s office shared that some water had already made its way onto roads. So far, most on social media are expressing gratitude that the hurricane was not expected to hit the Houston area but rather impact areas between Corpus Christi and Port Mansfield.

Here’s what things look like so far in the Houston area:

In Matagorda County, water made its way onto FM 457 and Sargent Beach.

Good morning. Here at FM 457 and Sargent Beach, the water has made it's way over the roadway pushing debris everywhere.... Posted by Matagorda County Pct. 6 Constable's Office on Saturday, July 25, 2020

A view of what it looks like from the 61st Street Pier account.

Another view near the 61st Street Pier.

Get a bird's eye view of Galveston and Babe's Beach near the 61st St Pier! https://t.co/1Wug814u5p pic.twitter.com/XgKPtZoBCd — USACE Galveston (@USACEGALVESTON) July 25, 2020

A look at the water on Saturday morning in Galveston.

#Galveston this morning. We definitely dodged a bullet with #Hanna moving south pic.twitter.com/YiNJRkLHFt — Dustin Helton (@TheRevSFA) July 25, 2020

What the clouds looked like this morning in Galveston County.