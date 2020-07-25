Man ejected from vehicle during violent crash in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A driver was ejected from his vehicle during a violent crash early Saturday in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Precinct Deputy 4 Constable’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 249, near Holderrieth Road.

Deputies said the man reportedly crashed into a wall along the highway. During the crash, the man was ejected from the vehicle and thrown onto a grassy shoulder below the toll road.

The man sustained multiple fractures in the crash. He was airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the Harris County Precinct Deputy 4 Constable’s Office.