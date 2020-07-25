81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Harris County Public Health shutters COVID-19 testing sites due to severe weather

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Tags: local, Houston, coronavirus
KPRC
KPRC

Harris County Public Health announced it had shuttered all its Houston area COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to severe weather cause by Hurricane Hanna.

As Hurricane Hanna approaches the Texas coast, rain is expected throughout the Houston area.

Click here for more information on the City of Houston COVID-19 testing sites.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: