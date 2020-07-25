Harris County Public Health shutters COVID-19 testing sites due to severe weather

Harris County Public Health announced it had shuttered all its Houston area COVID-19 testing sites Saturday due to severe weather cause by Hurricane Hanna.

🚨⛈UPDATE : All of our test sites are closing for the day due to severe weather.

Please stay connected with us for any updates or visit https://t.co/6HoCBXNCbF pic.twitter.com/XVfFeV2JLD — Harris County Public Health #SocialDistance (@hcphtx) July 25, 2020

As Hurricane Hanna approaches the Texas coast, rain is expected throughout the Houston area.

